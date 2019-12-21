Global  

Newham stabbing: Man killed in London's seventh fatal knife attack this week

Independent Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
A man has been stabbed to death in Newham in the seventh fatal knife attack in London this week.
News video: Forensics on scene of double stabbing in Walthamstow, London

Forensics on scene of double stabbing in Walthamstow, London 02:26

 A man in his 30s has died after a double stabbing in Walthamstow, London on Thursday evening (19 December). A second man - believed to be in his 20s - has been taken to hospital.

