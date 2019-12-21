OAP brutally battered by drugged up car park thug

Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

David Pryce, 34, dragged Angus Harrison, 68, from his car and repeatedly punched and headbutted him, as he and his wife Catherine, 71, were loading shopping into their car in New Sneddon Street, Paisley David Pryce, 34, dragged Angus Harrison, 68, from his car and repeatedly punched and headbutted him, as he and his wife Catherine, 71, were loading shopping into their car in New Sneddon Street, Paisley 👓 View full article

