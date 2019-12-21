Global  

OAP brutally battered by drugged up car park thug

Daily Record Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
OAP brutally battered by drugged up car park thugDavid Pryce, 34, dragged Angus Harrison, 68, from his car and repeatedly punched and headbutted him, as he and his wife Catherine, 71, were loading shopping into their car in New Sneddon Street, Paisley
