Mikel Arteta: Arsenal manager insists he is ready and calls for new energy

BBC News Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
New Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he is ready for his first management role and vows to improve the energy at the club.
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Arteta unveiled as Arsenal manager and feels 'back home'

Arteta unveiled as Arsenal manager and feels 'back home' 00:40

 New Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he feels "back home" and senses a "good energy" since returning.

