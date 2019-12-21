Jamie Vardy: Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers will be forced to rest in-form striker

Leicester City's in-form striker Jamie Vardy will have to be rested during a "nonsense" festive programme, says boss Brendan Rodgers.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Sicelo Lucky RT @premierleague: GOAL Man City 0-1 Leicester (22 mins) Jamie Vardy opens the scoring for the Foxes as he dinks the ball over Ederson wit… 43 seconds ago Sixtus🇳🇬🇳🇬 RT @SkySportsPL: It's..........JAMIE VARDY! He polishes off a stunning counter attack from Leicester 🦊 📺 Watch on Sky Sports Premier Leag… 2 minutes ago BoyleSports DOUBLE WINNINGS as a free bet on Jamie Vardy as first goalscorer and Man City 3-1 Leicester correct score markets a… https://t.co/gelcDylUTo 2 minutes ago Lawan Bappayaya Abdullahi RT @premierleague: HALF-TIME Man City 2-1 Leicester Riyad Mahrez's effort cancelled out Jamie Vardy's strike before Ilkay Gundogan convert… 5 minutes ago ☢️the top boy⚠️ RT @Sports4cusGroup: Manchester City earned a much-needed win over Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium in a festive cracker, with Jamie Va… 8 minutes ago SportsFocusGroup Manchester City earned a much-needed win over Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium in a festive cracker, with Jamie… https://t.co/8TjrCcFOdu 12 minutes ago Dan RT @GOAL_ID: Half-time Man City 2️⃣-1️⃣ Leicester Riyad Mahrez (30'), Ikay Gundogan (43') - Jamie Vardy (22') #MCILEI https://t.co/hNLsO… 14 minutes ago Amr El Barky Manchester City fight back to beat Leicester after Jamie Vardy's early strike! https://t.co/gcB0xcDjEo 14 minutes ago