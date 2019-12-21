Global  

Jamie Vardy: Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers will be forced to rest in-form striker

BBC News Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Leicester City's in-form striker Jamie Vardy will have to be rested during a "nonsense" festive programme, says boss Brendan Rodgers.
News video: Man City v Leicester: Premier League match preview

Man City v Leicester: Premier League match preview 01:16

 An in-depth look at Manchester City's Premier League match against Leicester. The Foxes travel to the Etihad one place above their illustrious rivals in the Premier League.

