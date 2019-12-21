Global  

Jane Lynch defends ‘billionaires in wine caves’ and then asks Twitter how she can ‘stop trending’

PinkNews Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Glee star Jane Lynch is the latest celebrity to wade into politics on Twitter, defending the right of “billionaires in wine caves” to pick the next President after Elizabeth Warren criticised Pete Buttigieg for a lavish fundraising dinner. Lynch, 59, was tweeting in response to comments made by Warren, who...
PinkNews

PinkNews Jane Lynch defends ‘billionaires in wine caves’ and then asks Twitter how she can ‘stop trending’ https://t.co/3pVwXOr6nh 2 hours ago

OmgSusie

SusieOMG Pete Buttigieg Donor Jane Lynch Defends Billionaires in Wine Caves https://t.co/y2SyxUiBRm via @YouTube 5 hours ago

petercoffin

Peter Krampus #Bernie2020 RT @christoaivalis: Jane Lynch Defends Billionaires in Wine Caves https://t.co/t0cfm96sZv 9 hours ago

CasiArgiud62

Casi Argi @AnandWrites @Forbes Jane Lynch apparently wants to remind everybody that she is so woke-rich she proactively defen… https://t.co/xu640bWVcW 9 hours ago

Stuxain

austin 🌈📝 Anyone who defends billionaires is a real schmuck, even Jane Lynch. https://t.co/LpdBqNMxBy 10 hours ago

willyloo1234

Will Loo Jane Lynch Defends Billionaires in Wine Caves https://t.co/FiNO0fhL2K via @YouTube Whe Jane Lynch is wrong B/C the… https://t.co/MbP8FKjIqr 11 hours ago

christoaivalis

Christo Aivalis Jane Lynch Defends Billionaires in Wine Caves https://t.co/t0cfm96sZv 11 hours ago

