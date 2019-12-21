Labour’s Emily Thornberry has declared her candidacy to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as she revealed she warned him it would be an act of “catastrophic political folly” to back the doomed election. The shadow foreign secretary on Wednesday became the first candidate to formally announce they are...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Riyadh AL Rifai RT @Independent: Lisa Nandy says she resigned from shadow cabinet because Jeremy Corbyn's allies wanted critics 'smashed' https://t.co/PGHv… 1 hour ago
The Independent Lisa Nandy says she resigned from shadow cabinet because Jeremy Corbyn's allies wanted critics 'smashed' https://t.co/PGHvVGRC8Y 1 hour ago
Politico Digital UK Lisa Nandy says she resigned from shadow cabinet because Jeremy Corbyn's allies wanted critics 'smashed'… https://t.co/f4BEyDeXyw 1 hour ago