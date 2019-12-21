Global  

Lake District's 'forgotten view' of waterfall restored

BBC Local News Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
BBC Local News: Cumbria -- The view of upper-Dalegarth Falls had been obscured by rhododendrons since the late 1800s.
