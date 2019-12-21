Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Non-binary people can now fly with American Airlines using X or U as their gender marker

PinkNews Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
American Airlines is the latest US airline to update its booking process to allow non-binary customers to fly with an X or U gender marker. People who have a non-binary gender marker on their ID documents can now mark their gender as “U’ or “X” when flying with American Airlines. The option will be...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Airlines Mechanic Pleads Guilty To Sabotaging Jetliner

Airlines Mechanic Pleads Guilty To Sabotaging Jetliner 00:22

 Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani entered the plea in Miami federal court on Wednesday.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cinnamon_stroke

Theo the Bat RT @PinkNews: Non-binary people can now fly with American Airlines using X or U as their gender marker https://t.co/AoicpnhrJl 5 hours ago

paeznyc

Margie Non-binary people can now fly with American Airlines using X or U as their gender marker https://t.co/g2ovq4wFoe #politics #feedly 7 hours ago

Foxmental_X

McG 🏳️‍🌈 ✊🏽 🇺🇲 #PeteForAmerica Non-binary people can now fly with American Airlines using X or U as their gender marker https://t.co/JEgIwiOsn1 9 hours ago

LGBT_TT

LGBT Talk Non-binary people can now fly with American Airlines using X or U as their gender marker #LGBT https://t.co/2Baw93EkGo 9 hours ago

Revetir_enfemme

Revetir En Femme Non-binary people can now fly with American Airlines using X or U as their gender marker https://t.co/JnwrLo7LRX https://t.co/A0cp4WNg9C 10 hours ago

sowhat_hq

So What Non-binary people can now fly with American Airlines using X or U as their gender marker https://t.co/PwGkoCARfw https://t.co/kwOy51mpVm 11 hours ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Non-binary people can now fly with American Airlines using X or U as their gender marker https://t.co/AoicpnhrJl 12 hours ago

JoReagan86

♀️ Mean Princess 🌹 🇩🇪 🇮🇪 @NoNoAndHellNo @MSNBC Seems like the American People, so, the people outside of your sorry bubble are more concerne… https://t.co/GLBKntNByZ 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.