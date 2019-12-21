Global  

UK weather forecast: Heavy rain expected to cause more flooding as millions travel for Christmas

Independent Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Nearly 100 flood warnings remain in place across large parts of UK
News video: Commuters left facing severe delays after heavy rainfall causes train tracks to be buried under two inches of water

Commuters left facing severe delays after heavy rainfall causes train tracks to be buried under two inches of water 00:09

 Commuters were left facing delays after train tracks were deluged under flood waters after heavy rain.Photos of the tracks at Frant Station in Tunbridge Wells, East Sussex, show them filled with rainwater - looking more like a canal than a railway, at 7.30am this morning (Fri).Commuters faced severe...

EStassyns

Erwin Stassyns RT @Independent: Heavy rain expected to cause more flooding and disruption as millions travel for Christmas https://t.co/KSE84IbxHE 33 minutes ago

PamPamthomson1

Pam Thomson RT @FourStreetsChi: SWEP - Severe Weather Escalation Plan in place for homeless people in Chichester Sat & Sun night! Due to the forecast… 34 minutes ago

Justin_Zepperi

Storm_Chaser_Justin RT @Puckettwx: A good, soaking rain on the way this weekend. Last minute Christmas shoppers should prepare for heavy rain at times. https:/… 47 minutes ago

Independent

The Independent Heavy rain expected to cause more flooding and disruption as millions travel for Christmas https://t.co/KSE84IbxHE 55 minutes ago

drfootleg

Dr Footleg - Roboteer So last night after driv my home in heavy rain I went to put the rubbish out and there was a beautiful dark night s… https://t.co/tlRihqjmcE 1 hour ago

skellyotfo

Sally kelly RT @7OaksChronicle: More torrential downpours on the way - and these could be the worst yet ☔ Here's the hour-by-hour forecast for heavy ra… 2 hours ago

Puckettwx

Alex Puckett A good, soaking rain on the way this weekend. Last minute Christmas shoppers should prepare for heavy rain at times… https://t.co/wMfgUjIQWN 2 hours ago

Lafemmemariposa

Nati RT @HowardCohen: Heavy rain, wind and possible tornadoes in the forecast as strong weather system parks over #Florida. https://t.co/ncOo7Nm… 2 hours ago

