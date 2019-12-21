Global  

Sam Cosgrove's furious reaction to Celtic skipper Scott Brown as Aberdeen striker sees red

Daily Record Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Sam Cosgrove's furious reaction to Celtic skipper Scott Brown as Aberdeen striker sees redThe big striker wasn't a happy camper with comments and gestures made by Scott Brown.
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard backs Alfredo Morelos to keep his cool against Celtic after red card last season

Alfredo Morelos has been backed to keep calm by Rangers manager Steven Gerrard when his side face Celtic on Sunday. The prolific striker was sent off five times...
talkSPORT

Sam Cosgrove: Aberdeen striker loses appeal against red card in Celtic loss

BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- Top scorer Sam Cosgrove will miss Aberdeen's final two matches before the winter break after losing his...
BBC Local News

