UK weather: Met Office warning remains in place as flooding 'likely'

Bristol Post Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
UK weather: Met Office warning remains in place as flooding 'likely'The rain is expected to clear this morning but multiple flood warnings and alerts remain in place.
News video: Commuters left facing severe delays after heavy rainfall causes train tracks to be buried under two inches of water

 Commuters were left facing delays after train tracks were deluged under flood waters after heavy rain.Photos of the tracks at Frant Station in Tunbridge Wells, East Sussex, show them filled with rainwater - looking more like a canal than a railway, at 7.30am this morning (Fri).Commuters faced severe...

