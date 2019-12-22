'Freak' Surrey tornado reached wind speeds of up to 70mph, Met Office estimates
Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
The chance of the tornado hitting Surrey was "basically nil", a meteorologist told SurreyLive.
Tornado crosses the M25 in Surrey 00:40
A dashcam picks up a tornado crossing the M25, near Chersey, Surrey. Severe weather has disrupted Christmas travel plans as authorities issued more than 90 flood warnings.
