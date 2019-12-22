Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'Freak' Surrey tornado reached wind speeds of up to 70mph, Met Office estimates

Surrey Mirror Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
'Freak' Surrey tornado reached wind speeds of up to 70mph, Met Office estimatesThe chance of the tornado hitting Surrey was "basically nil", a meteorologist told SurreyLive.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Tornado crosses the M25 in Surrey

Tornado crosses the M25 in Surrey 00:40

 A dashcam picks up a tornado crossing the M25, near Chersey, Surrey. Severe weather has disrupted Christmas travel plans as authorities issued more than 90 flood warnings.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.