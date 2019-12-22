Global  

Crawley Down: Man arrested as two women found dead outside house

BBC News Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Sussex Police has declared a major incident in Crawley Down.
Man arrested for double murder after two women found dead in Sussex village

A man has been arrested on suspicion of a double murder after two women have been found dead in a quiet suburban street in Sussex village, Sussex Police have...
New Zealand Herald

Two women have 'throats cut in knife rampage' as man arrested on suspicion of murder

Two women have 'throats cut in knife rampage' as man arrested on suspicion of murderEmergency services were called to a house on Hazel Way, Crawley Down, on Sunday morning and found the two women outside.
Daily Record


