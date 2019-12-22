Brendan Dassey's pardon bid rejected after Making A Murderer season two

Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 49 minutes ago )

Wisconsin governor Tony Evers has said he will not consider a pardon request from Brendan Dassey, who was convicted of rape and murder when he was a teenager.


