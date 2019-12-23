Global  

Prince Philip spends third night in London hospital

BBC News Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
The Queen is at Sandringham for Christmas, while the Duke of Edinburgh remains in a London hospital.
News video: The Queen visits church as Prince Phillip spends a second night in hospital

The Queen visits church as Prince Phillip spends a second night in hospital 01:04

 Queen Elizabeth II attended church near her rural retreat on Sunday as her husband Prince Philip spent his second night in a London hospital. Palace officials have not provided an update on the 98-year-old prince's condition following the announcement on Friday he was being admitted to King Edward...

IlzamJiffry

Ilzam Jiffry RT @BBCNews: Prince Philip spends third night in London hospital https://t.co/4Tkrml8u4K 12 minutes ago

PhilSnow9

PhilSnow Prince Philip spends third night in London hospital https://t.co/pQ6HMBlAeO 15 minutes ago

thenationroar

thenationroar The Queen looks deep in thought as she heads to church while Prince Philip spends third night in hospital -… https://t.co/VfFJXyMRSf 18 minutes ago

324972

324972 Breaking news. #Prince Philip spends third night in London hospital 26 minutes ago

KhajaShakir

Shakir Khaja BBC News - Prince Philip spends third night in London hospital https://t.co/MnN77jioQR 31 minutes ago

Thepensioner1

Thepensioner A New One BBC News - Prince Philip spends third night in London hospital https://t.co/E76CxbFiDP Get well soon sir 35 minutes ago

matthtimms

MatthewTimms RT @MirrorRoyal: Prince Philip spends third night in hospital as Queen hopes he'll be home for Christmas https://t.co/yyFFjg5GcT https://t.… 43 minutes ago

ShopAndRetail

Shopping and Retail Prince Philip spends third night in hospital - https://t.co/yXqbp5OEjR https://t.co/pxemywmttu https://t.co/1N3sep0lZO 44 minutes ago

