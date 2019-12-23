Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Grant McCann rubbishes Herbie Kane talk as he opens up on Hull City's transfer plans

Hull Daily Mail Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Grant McCann rubbishes Herbie Kane talk as he opens up on Hull City's transfer plansPeterborough United's owner said on Friday that he would "bet a grand" on Hull City signing Herbie Kane.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Herbie Kane, Jack Marriott and acting quickly - How Grant McCann's perfect January looks for Hull City

Herbie Kane, Jack Marriott and acting quickly - How Grant McCann's perfect January looks for Hull CityThe Tigers are in the market for key additions ahead of the transfer window next month
Hull Daily Mail

Hull City table bids for TWO transfer targets as January business is primed to go

Hull City table bids for TWO transfer targets as January business is primed to goCity head coach Grant McCann wants to do early business to boost his squad's promotion hopes
Hull Daily Mail

You Might Like


Tweets about this

UKNewsBot1

UK Sports News Bot Grant McCann rubbishes Herbie Kane talk as he opens up on Hull City's transfer plans - Hull Daily Mail https://t.co/F7fCPOUr66 1 week ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Grant #McCann rubbishes Herbie Kane talk as he opens up on Hull City's transfer plans - Hull Daily Mail #BCFC… https://t.co/H9lpwyQwwk 1 week ago

Hull_TT

Hull City Talk Grant McCann rubbishes Herbie Kane links from Darragh MacAnthony #HCAFC https://t.co/hAjZjMSJeW 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.