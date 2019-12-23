UK weather: It's not going to be a white Christmas but it will be dry

A quiet pattern will continue for the next 7 days so you can't use weather as an excuse for why you didn't get someone a Christmas present. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures a little warmer with temps in the teens under & calm winds. Friday will be warmer with cloudy skies...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Itsagirvoter@nutsaboutknittn My grand babies. 5 out of 8 are going to the other grands this year😕.
I’m really trying not to be… https://t.co/c8uyqNVrSW 1 minute ago
Nax RT @MariamStilaal: GOOD MORNING,
all mornings are like paintings , u need a little inspiration to get going, a little smile to brigh… 2 minutes ago
Rrrrobin Adams I made some lekker chicken curry last night.
This chilly Istanbul weather demanded it.
A taste of Cape Town at Adam… https://t.co/bBDzxykVIW 4 minutes ago
JAN 6 🎉 i’m convinced there’s never going to be a winter again.... our weather is being controlled & i’m mad about it 😒 8 minutes ago