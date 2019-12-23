Global  

Phillip Schofield brutally mocks John Barrowman's new hair on Dancing On Ice

Wales Online Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Phillip Schofield brutally mocks John Barrowman's new hair on Dancing On IceAfter co-host Holly Willoughby said there was a new "silver fox" in town, Schofield hit back and poked fun at Barrowman's new look.
Credit: Bang Media
News video: Holly Willoughby secretly tries on Dancing on Ice costumes

Holly Willoughby secretly tries on Dancing on Ice costumes 00:48

 'Dancing on Ice' co-host Holly Willoughby admits she secretly tries on contestants' sparkly costumes on the ice skating show.

