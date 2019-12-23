Global  

UK weather forecast: Flooding to cause Christmas travel chaos as Britain lashed with heavy rain

Independent Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Warnings come as Boris Johnson urged to invest millions in northern flood defences
News video: Commuters left facing severe delays after heavy rainfall causes train tracks to be buried under two inches of water

Commuters left facing severe delays after heavy rainfall causes train tracks to be buried under two inches of water 00:09

 Commuters were left facing delays after train tracks were deluged under flood waters after heavy rain.Photos of the tracks at Frant Station in Tunbridge Wells, East Sussex, show them filled with rainwater - looking more like a canal than a railway, at 7.30am this morning (Fri).Commuters faced severe...

