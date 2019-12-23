Ireland’s Leo Varadkar has spoken about facing homophobic abuse. The Irish Taioseach (prime minister), one of just a handful of out world leaders, opened up about his own experience of homophobic abuse. Leo Varadkar says he has experienced ‘name-calling on the street’. He said on Friday: “If...

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Leo Varadkar 'relieved' over Tory majority Irish premier Leo Varadkar congratulates Boris Johnson and welcomes his outright majority after Thursday’s election. "It’s a positive thing that we have a decisive outcome in Britain in their.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:55Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Irish PM refuses to rule out bridge between Northern Ireland and Scotland Irish PM Leo Varadkar has refused to rule out Boris Johnson’s bridge between Northern Ireland and Scotland (Picture: Getty) The Irish Prime Minister has...

WorldNews 4 days ago





Tweets about this PinkNews Irish leader Leo Varadkar says people have the ‘right to offend’ while speaking about homophobic abuse https://t.co/0yFcEVtdR8 5 days ago RanchoMiragian RT @PinkNews: Irish leader Leo Varadkar says people have the ‘right to offend’ while speaking about homophobic abuse https://t.co/0yFcEVtdR8 6 days ago PinkNews Irish leader Leo Varadkar says people have the ‘right to offend’ while speaking about homophobic abuse https://t.co/0yFcEVbCsy 6 days ago Bridget Campbell RT @ITVNewsPolitics: UK-Ireland post Brexit trade deal made more difficult, Irish leader claims https://t.co/ewIlpDa3iV https://t.co/4DBIO4… 1 week ago AIDAN TURNER Boris Johnson evades questions after Irish leader says UK faces 'harder Brexit' https://t.co/nrj1OPg0TG 1 week ago