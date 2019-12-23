Global  

Wolverhampton actress in The Witcher

Express and Star Monday, 23 December 2019
From Wolverhampton to the Northern Kingdoms - one Black Country actress starred alongside Hollywood heavyweights as the eagerly-anticipated TV adaptation of The Witcher came to Netflix.
