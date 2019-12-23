Global  

Caroline Flack: Former Love Island presenter pleads not guilty to assault

Independent Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
'This is the worst time of my life,' TV star says in emotional Instagram message
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: ITV Announces New Host Of UK's 'Love Island'

ITV Announces New Host Of UK's 'Love Island' 00:33

 Irish TV presenter Laura Whitmore will replace Caroline Flack as the host of "Love Island". The announcement comes just days after Flack stepped down as host of the hit British reality show. According to CNN, Flack was recently charged with assault. ITV confirmed that Whitmore will present both the...

Tweets about this

Signal2Official

Signal 2 NEWS: Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack pleads not guilty to assaulting her boyfriend >> https://t.co/Q7srdnUl5L 18 minutes ago

buzzdotie

Buzz.ie Former Love Island host Caroline Flack has pleaded not guilty to attacking her boyfriend Lewis Burton. https://t.co/BiNJYD34dd 23 minutes ago

kmfmnews

kmfm News NEWS: Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has pleaded not guilty to assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton… https://t.co/lJNfWWHbxh 30 minutes ago

TinyTiernan

Margaret Soteriou RT @Independent: Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack pleads not guilty to assaulting her boyfriend https://t.co/kUT8KWAj53 40 minutes ago

realvideoblogg

Videoblogg Caroline Flack arrives at court after recently being charged with assault. The former love island presenter will le… https://t.co/J9VWcgh3lT 40 minutes ago

Independent

The Independent Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack pleads not guilty to assaulting her boyfriend https://t.co/kUT8KWAj53 45 minutes ago

hitsmcrnews

Hits Manchester News Caroline Flack is due in court later to face a charge of assault. The former Love Island presenter posted on Insta… https://t.co/Bsi8XxmfID 4 hours ago

lovemufcwend

wendy waite RT @buzzdotie: Former Love Island host Caroline Flack will undergo "intensive counselling" in the new year, following an assault by beating… 1 day ago

