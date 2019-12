Caroline Flack pleads not guilty to assault

Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has pleaded not guilty to assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton. 👓 View full article



