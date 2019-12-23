Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

When every McDonald's in Leicester will be open over Christmas

Leicester Mercury Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
When every McDonald's in Leicester will be open over ChristmasOne is even open on Christmas day.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

When supermarkets in Leicester will be open over Christmas - Tesco, Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons and Sainsbury's

When supermarkets in Leicester will be open over Christmas - Tesco, Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons and Sainsbury'sForgotten to buy your pigs in blankets?
Leicester Mercury

These businesses are open Christmas Day: McDonald's, Macaroni Grill, Starbucks and more

Here's a look at what stores and restaurants are open Christmas Day. Contact your closest location before heading out as not all locations are open.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Somerset GuardianDerby Telegraph

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.