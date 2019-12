Love Island's Caroline Flack pleads not guilty to assaulting boyfriend Lewis Burton

The 40-year-old was charged with assaulting Lewis Burton by beating at her flat in Islington, north London, on December 12.

You Might Like

Tweets about this talkRADIO Love Island’s Caroline Flack denies assaulting boyfriend https://t.co/PLWjfqdOQc 42 seconds ago Perky Warbeck RT @F4JOfficial: DOMESTIC ABUSER @carolineflack1 playing the VICTIM CARD again to win sympathy ahead of tomorrow’s court hearing. Meanwhile… 1 minute ago Jeff Smith RT @JohnDavisJDLLM: Oh booo, hooo, hoooooooooo! https://t.co/N7gTk9YLSo 1 minute ago Caroline Doyle RT @PhilMitchell83: She is charged with assaulting her boyfriend & talks about how it’s the worst time of HER life! This smacks of arrogan… 2 minutes ago Nelson Jamall Quinney Ex-'Love Island' host pleads not guilty to assaulting her boyfriend https://t.co/uPyghWoX4B 2 minutes ago LUCY woolacott RT @TheSunShowbiz: ‘Jealous’ Caroline Flack ‘smashed sleeping toyboy in head with lamp before he told 999 call “she tried to kill me”' http… 2 minutes ago The Sun Showbiz ‘Jealous’ Caroline Flack ‘smashed sleeping toyboy in head with lamp before he told 999 call “she tried to kill me”' https://t.co/UUZdwwQO4y 3 minutes ago Evening Express Love Island’s Caroline Flack to face trial accused of assaulting boyfriend https://t.co/M5xIXW34Da https://t.co/V3wjk4BB8g 6 minutes ago