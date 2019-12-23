Love Island's Caroline Flack pleads not guilty to assaulting boyfriend Lewis Burton

You Might Like

Tweets about this talkRADIO Love Island’s Caroline Flack denies assaulting boyfriend https://t.co/PLWjfqdOQc 42 seconds ago Perky Warbeck RT @F4JOfficial: DOMESTIC ABUSER @carolineflack1 playing the VICTIM CARD again to win sympathy ahead of tomorrow’s court hearing. Meanwhile… 1 minute ago Jeff Smith RT @JohnDavisJDLLM: Oh booo, hooo, hoooooooooo! https://t.co/N7gTk9YLSo 1 minute ago Caroline Doyle RT @PhilMitchell83: She is charged with assaulting her boyfriend & talks about how it’s the worst time of HER life! This smacks of arrogan… 2 minutes ago Nelson Jamall Quinney Ex-'Love Island' host pleads not guilty to assaulting her boyfriend https://t.co/uPyghWoX4B 2 minutes ago LUCY woolacott RT @TheSunShowbiz: ‘Jealous’ Caroline Flack ‘smashed sleeping toyboy in head with lamp before he told 999 call “she tried to kill me”' http… 2 minutes ago The Sun Showbiz ‘Jealous’ Caroline Flack ‘smashed sleeping toyboy in head with lamp before he told 999 call “she tried to kill me”' https://t.co/UUZdwwQO4y 3 minutes ago Evening Express Love Island’s Caroline Flack to face trial accused of assaulting boyfriend https://t.co/M5xIXW34Da https://t.co/V3wjk4BB8g 6 minutes ago