Love Island's Caroline Flack pleads not guilty to assaulting boyfriend Lewis Burton

Daily Record Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Love Island's Caroline Flack pleads not guilty to assaulting boyfriend Lewis BurtonThe 40-year-old was charged with assaulting Lewis Burton by beating at her flat in Islington, north London, on December 12.
News video: Caroline Flack mobbed outside court ahead of assault hearing

Caroline Flack mobbed outside court ahead of assault hearing 00:30

 Love Island presenter Caroline Flack was mobbed by photographers as she arrived at court accused of assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

talkRADIO

talkRADIO Love Island’s Caroline Flack denies assaulting boyfriend https://t.co/PLWjfqdOQc 42 seconds ago

LabourGay

Perky Warbeck RT @F4JOfficial: DOMESTIC ABUSER @carolineflack1 playing the VICTIM CARD again to win sympathy ahead of tomorrow’s court hearing. Meanwhile… 1 minute ago

jeffmhsmith

Jeff Smith RT @JohnDavisJDLLM: Oh booo, hooo, hoooooooooo! https://t.co/N7gTk9YLSo 1 minute ago

ccarolinedoyle

Caroline Doyle RT @PhilMitchell83: She is charged with assaulting her boyfriend & talks about how it’s the worst time of HER life! This smacks of arrogan… 2 minutes ago

NelsonJamall

Nelson Jamall Quinney Ex-'Love Island' host pleads not guilty to assaulting her boyfriend https://t.co/uPyghWoX4B 2 minutes ago

JUICE1976

LUCY woolacott RT @TheSunShowbiz: ‘Jealous’ Caroline Flack ‘smashed sleeping toyboy in head with lamp before he told 999 call “she tried to kill me”' http… 2 minutes ago

TheSunShowbiz

The Sun Showbiz ‘Jealous’ Caroline Flack ‘smashed sleeping toyboy in head with lamp before he told 999 call “she tried to kill me”' https://t.co/UUZdwwQO4y 3 minutes ago

EveningExpress

Evening Express Love Island’s Caroline Flack to face trial accused of assaulting boyfriend https://t.co/M5xIXW34Da https://t.co/V3wjk4BB8g 6 minutes ago

