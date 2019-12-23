Global  

Ben Garner: Bristol Rovers name ex-West Brom and Crystal Palace coach as manager

BBC Local News Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
BBC Local News: Bristol -- Bristol Rovers appoint Ben Garner as their new manager on a two-and-half-year contract to replace Graham Coughlan.
Ex-West Brom and Crystal Palace coach favourite to be next Bristol Rovers manager

Ex-West Brom and Crystal Palace coach favourite to be next Bristol Rovers managerBen Garner has emerged as the new front-runner but Bristol Live understands a decision is yet to be finalised
Bristol Post Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldWalsall AdvertiserBBC Local News

Bristol Rovers fans are all saying the same thing as Ben Garner appointed new Gas boss

The former West Brom and Crystal Palace coach has been announced as the new Rovers first team manager
Bristol Post


