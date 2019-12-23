How to entertain your kids with this video hack showing reindeer eating carrots on Christmas Eve



Recent related videos from verified sources 6 Last Minute Christmas Gift Ideas With so many people to buy gifts for the holiday season can get overwhelming. Here are some recommendations for gifts for people of all ages. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:16Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources How to show your kids a video of reindeer inside your home on Christmas Eve The popular Reindeer Ready website is back again this year

Brentwood Gazette 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this