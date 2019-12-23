Global  

School sued for failing to protect 12-year-old who took own life after homophobic bullying

PinkNews Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
A school district is facing legal action from the mother of a 12-year-old who took his own life after homophobic bullying. Marcy Peterson has filed a lawsuit against the school district in Upper Deerfield, New Jersey, after the suicide of her son Tristan in 2017. Tristan faced bullying and taunting from his classmates at...
