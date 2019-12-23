Global  

Rivers searched in Lewes for missing firefighter Anthony Knott

The Argus Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
EMERGENCY services are scanning rivers in an attempt to find a missing firefighter.
Concern for London firefighter missing in Lewes

BBC Local News: Sussex -- Anthony Knott was last seen on Friday in a Sussex pub with a group of 12 London firefighters.
BBC Local News

Anthony Knott missing: Firefighter last seen in Lewes

A FIREFIGHTER has gone missing.
The Argus

HebrideanSpirit

Hebridean Spirit River search launched for dad-of-four firefighter who went missing after work drinks https://t.co/6Ki7zqGKPq 2 hours ago

brightonargus

Brighton Argus Police have urged people to dial 999 immediately if Anthony is 'ill, injured or thought to be in danger' https://t.co/8Hx7gDdXQw 5 hours ago

