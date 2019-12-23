Rivers searched in Lewes for missing firefighter Anthony Knott

EMERGENCY services are scanning rivers in an attempt to find a missing firefighter.



Recent related news from verified sources Concern for London firefighter missing in Lewes BBC Local News: Sussex -- Anthony Knott was last seen on Friday in a Sussex pub with a group of 12 London firefighters.

BBC Local News 9 hours ago



Anthony Knott missing: Firefighter last seen in Lewes A FIREFIGHTER has gone missing.

The Argus 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Hebridean Spirit River search launched for dad-of-four firefighter who went missing after work drinks https://t.co/6Ki7zqGKPq 2 hours ago Brighton Argus Police have urged people to dial 999 immediately if Anthony is 'ill, injured or thought to be in danger' https://t.co/8Hx7gDdXQw 5 hours ago