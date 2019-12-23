Kevin Costner turned up at a Pete Buttigieg rally to endorse ‘man of his moment’
Monday, 23 December 2019 () Pete Buttigieg has earned an endorsement from Hollywood actor Kevin Costner. The Dances with Wolves Oscar winner made a surprise appearance at Buttigieg’s town hall rally in Indianola, Iowa on Sunday evening. Kevin Costner: Pete Buttigieg could bring unity to America Speaking at the event, Costner said:...
The last U.S. Democratic presidential debate of the year saw all the candidates weigh in on impeachment. Sparks flew between Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren. PBS NewsHour and Politico hosted the debate a day after the US House voted to impeach President Donald Trump.