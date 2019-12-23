Global  

Transgender woman accused of hate speech after wearing t-shirt proclaiming ‘trans women are men’

PinkNews Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
A transgender woman, Debbie Hayton, is facing expulsion from the LGBT+ committee of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) after she wore a T-shirt saying: ‘Trans women are men. Get over it.’ Hayton, 51, wore the T-shirt at an event organised by Fair Play for Women, an anti-trans campaign group working to...
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published < > Embed
News video: The Trans women learning how to be more feminine

The Trans women learning how to be more feminine 04:11

 Nicole Thornbur goes to specialist studios in Manchester which teach Trans women how to be more feminine.

I Transitioned At 4 Years Old | MY TRANS LIFE [Video]I Transitioned At 4 Years Old | MY TRANS LIFE

A TRANSGENDER teen will be the first child in her state to have gender reassignment surgery covered by Medicaid. Trinity Neal, from Wilmington, Delaware, knew that she was living in the wrong body when..

Credit: Barcroft TV STUDIO     Duration: 07:27Published

Should Men Be Allowed To Join Women Only Co-Working Spaces? [Video]Should Men Be Allowed To Join Women Only Co-Working Spaces?

Women’s co-working space, The Wing has changed their membership policy to include men and people are upset.

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 04:49Published


Ricky Gervais meekly declares ‘trans women are women’ after calls to be sacked from Golden Globes gig for ‘transphobia’

Ricky Gervais has declared that “trans women are women”, despite continuing to compare them to predatory men, after calls for him to be sacked as host of the...
PinkNews

Ricky Gervais Brazenly Responds to Outcry Over Transgender Jokes

After ranting and defending himself against the backlash over his offensive jokes about transgender women, the upcoming Golden Globe Award host declares 'trans...
AceShowbiz


GerryMu22905824

GERRY MURRAY RT @PinkNews: Transgender woman accused of hate speech after wearing t-shirt proclaiming ‘trans women are men’ https://t.co/t4vbSbdXYQ 9 hours ago

kristinstrong36

Kristin Transgender woman accused of 'hate speech' after wearing t-shirt stating she is still biologically male… https://t.co/UKieO5VgJ7 10 hours ago

CharismaAlasta1

Charisma Alastair RT @davidicke: Transgender woman who wore T-shirt proclaiming that she's still biologically a man has been accused of 'hate speech' and fac… 1 day ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Transgender woman accused of hate speech after wearing t-shirt proclaiming ‘trans women are men’ https://t.co/t4vbSbdXYQ 1 day ago

firemaste13579

D RT @MAFamilyInst: The world is going insane. https://t.co/VFdUjyKctq 1 day ago

MAFamilyInst

MA Family Institute The world is going insane. https://t.co/VFdUjyKctq 1 day ago

BABYDOLL666

BABYDOLL666 Transgender woman accused of 'hate speech' after wearing t-shirt stating she is still biologically male https://t.co/vxWJ5SJpCM 1 day ago

inte1ord

inte1ord 💙💛 Transgender woman who wore T-shirt proclaiming that she's still biologically a man is accused of 'hate speech' https://t.co/rmOEn8l36T 2 days ago

