Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Timothée Chalamet on how it feels to be Hollywood’s ‘Straight Prince of Twinks’ after Call Me By Your Name

PinkNews Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
“So how does it feel to be the straight prince of twinks?” Timothée Chalamet was recently asked during a press junket for Little Women, a film in which he plays Saoirse Ronan’s romantic interest, Laurie. “And to be so beloved of the queer community?” adds the interviewer for Out magazine....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.