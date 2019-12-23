Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Logan Paul responds to rumours of ‘leaked gay sex tape’

PinkNews Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
YouTuber Logan Paul has joked about the leak of his supposed “sex tape.” The YouTube star spoke out after a clip of two men engaged in oral sex sparked intense fan speculation. ‘Logan Paul’ began trending on Twitter on Saturday night after the clip surfaced. Logan Paul jokes that sex tape rumour is...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

YouTube Forced KSI To Break Out Of His Shell [Video]YouTube Forced KSI To Break Out Of His Shell

Believe it or not, before becoming a YouTube sensation, KSI was a nerdy, introverted kid who didn't know how to talk to girls. He opens up about how YouTube gave him the confidence he is known for..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 03:26Published

Rap Battles For Fun Led KSI To Get Into Music [Video]Rap Battles For Fun Led KSI To Get Into Music

A man of many talents, KSI started his music career by writing songs about his life. He has since honed his craft, but here he recounts his nerve-wracking first performance in front of a real crowd.

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 03:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Logan Paul Responds to Alleged Personal Video Leak

Logan Paul is reacting to an alleged tape. The 24-year-old YouTuber tweeted in response to a video going viral, which claimed to feature the star performing a...
Just Jared

The Internet Roasts A$AP Rocky After Alleged Sex Tape Leak: “Should Be Called A$AP Softy”

The Internet Roasts A$AP Rocky After Alleged Sex Tape Leak: “Should Be Called A$AP Softy”The Internet is going in-in. Social media has come forward to explode on A$AP Rocky following an unexpected alleged sex tape leak. Over the past few hours,...
SOHH


Tweets about this

QuentonTheV

Quenton The V RT @PinkNews: Logan Paul responds to rumours of ‘leaked gay***tape’ https://t.co/ctOAX32IAQ 2 hours ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Logan Paul responds to rumours of ‘leaked gay***tape’ https://t.co/ctOAX32IAQ 2 hours ago

MRoopchand143

Roopchand Mahanthi RT @pinkvilla: #YouTuber #LoganPaul addresses alleged***tape leak; responds to rumours on Twitter https://t.co/fAJBukNjcb 7 hours ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla #YouTuber #LoganPaul addresses alleged***tape leak; responds to rumours on Twitter https://t.co/fAJBukNjcb 8 hours ago

DavisVal6

Davis Val RT @DailyMail: YouTuber Logan Paul, 24, responds to rumours he stars in leaked gay***video with joke https://t.co/yW0f9G409L 11 hours ago

DailyMail

Daily Mail US YouTuber Logan Paul, 24, responds to rumours he stars in leaked gay***video with joke https://t.co/yW0f9G409L 12 hours ago

CharlesBLedford

Charles B. Ledford RT @DailyMail: YouTuber Logan Paul responds to gay***video rumors with joke he will 'release the full tape' for '100,000 retweets' https:… 17 hours ago

DailyMail

Daily Mail US YouTuber Logan Paul responds to gay***video rumors with joke he will 'release the full tape' for '100,000 retweet… https://t.co/cXVX85aYv8 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.