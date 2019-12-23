Lois RT @MetroUK: BREAKING: London Euston station evacuated due to ‘security incident’ https://t.co/FO3iIVZP5R 51 seconds ago Lois RT @Independent: London Euston station is being evacuated https://t.co/oZuAeXHSgB 1 minute ago /r/worldnews London Euston station evacuated after digital radio triggers security alert https://t.co/H5xGrP8U8v 5 minutes ago SusPackBot RT @MENnewsdesk: UK news: London Euston station evacuated due to reports of 'suspicious package' - it turned out to be a radio https://t.co… 17 minutes ago Gag Halfrunt The Independent: London Euston station evacuated after security alert amid Christmas travel chaos. https://t.co/eQr01dBF5C 24 minutes ago FT RT @SharkNewsWires: #BREAKING : London Euston railway station has been evacuated due to a security alert. Video : toyris https://t.co/fwx… 27 minutes ago ambee @thetrainline @AvantiWestCoast just read Euston station is being evacuated. Are trains still running from Mancheste… https://t.co/8uZC2ONKvX 27 minutes ago