Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

London Euston station evacuated after security alert amid Christmas travel chaos

Independent Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
London's Euston Station has been evacuated following a security alert at the transport hub.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: London Airport Tests Out Compostable Security Bags

London Airport Tests Out Compostable Security Bags 00:44

 London Stansted Airport is launching a compostable bag program for passengers travelling with liquids in their hand luggage. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fire alarm causes evacuation Euston Station in London [Video]Fire alarm causes evacuation Euston Station in London

A fire alarm at Euston Station in London causes an evacuation Friday evening (December 13).

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:55Published

Woman in giant Elmo suit gatecrashes Jeremy Corbyn's visit to London polling station [Video]Woman in giant Elmo suit gatecrashes Jeremy Corbyn's visit to London polling station

A giant Elmo gatecrashed Jeremy Corbyn’s visit to a London polling station this morning. A couple, thought to be protesters, got into scuffles with security guards outside the polling station in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:04Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Superwoman1950

Lois RT @MetroUK: BREAKING: London Euston station evacuated due to ‘security incident’ https://t.co/FO3iIVZP5R 51 seconds ago

Superwoman1950

Lois RT @Independent: London Euston station is being evacuated https://t.co/oZuAeXHSgB 1 minute ago

r__worldnews

/r/worldnews London Euston station evacuated after digital radio triggers security alert https://t.co/H5xGrP8U8v 5 minutes ago

pack_bot

SusPackBot RT @MENnewsdesk: UK news: London Euston station evacuated due to reports of 'suspicious package' - it turned out to be a radio https://t.co… 17 minutes ago

Gag_Halfrunt

Gag Halfrunt The Independent: London Euston station evacuated after security alert amid Christmas travel chaos. https://t.co/eQr01dBF5C 24 minutes ago

FleurFranceC

FT RT @SharkNewsWires: #BREAKING : London Euston railway station has been evacuated due to a security alert. Video : toyris https://t.co/fwx… 27 minutes ago

ambee_17

ambee @thetrainline @AvantiWestCoast just read Euston station is being evacuated. Are trains still running from Mancheste… https://t.co/8uZC2ONKvX 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.