Delivery driver delivers 450 parcels in six days and asks public to be patient with 'Christmas elves'

Wells Journal Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Delivery driver delivers 450 parcels in six days and asks public to be patient with 'Christmas elves''My back is killing and I am knackered, so please think before you go slating us Hermes delivery people'.
