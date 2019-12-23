Global  

Brighton cat killing suspect charged

Brighton and Hove News Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
A man has been charged with 16 attacks on cats in Brighton. Security guard Steve Bouquet, 52, is due to appear in court next month after being charged yesterday (Sunday 22 December). Sussex Police said this afternoon: “A man will appear in court next month charged in connection with Operation Diverg...
Queens Park Brighton gun shots: Suspect released

A SUSPECTED gunman has been released “pending further enquiries”.
The Argus

Brighton 'cat killer': Suspect charged over attacks on 16 animals

A man has been charged over alleged attacks on 16 cats which left nine of the animals dead in Brighton.
Independent

