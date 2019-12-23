The Harlow rough sleeper whose Christmas wish is to see his sons Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Jason used to enjoy all-inclusive holidays to Mexico but is now on the streets. Jason used to enjoy all-inclusive holidays to Mexico but is now on the streets. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Harlow Star This week he is spending his birthday and Christmas on the streets https://t.co/wS0jLBObwj 34 minutes ago