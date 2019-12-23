Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

London firefighters' guard-of-honour for Dany Cotton

BBC News Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Grenfell Tower blaze survivors dismiss a parade for Dany Cotton as a "street party".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Firefighters pay tribute to service chief stepping down after Grenfell criticism

Firefighters pay tribute to service chief stepping down after Grenfell criticism 00:53

 Thousands of firefighters have paid tribute to London Fire Brigade Commissioner Dany Cotton on her final day of service as she steps down in the wake of criticism in the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

Recent related videos from verified sources

London fire chief leaves with 'guard of honour' [Video]London fire chief leaves with 'guard of honour'

Firefighters have formed a "guard of honour" to mark the retirement of London Fire Brigade Commissioner Dany Cotton. Ms Cotton is stepping down earlier than expected in the wake of criticism over the..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:44Published

London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton resigns [Video]London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton resigns

London Fire Brigade Commissioner Dany Cotton is to step down earlier than expected in the wake of criticism over the service’s response to the Grenfell fire. Ms Cotton, 50, who will leave her role at..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

londonn60929305

london news RT @LBCNews: Crowds lined the street to form a "guard of honour" paying tribute to London Fire Brigade Commissioner Dany Cotton on her fina… 1 minute ago

s9tmt

Theresa Travis RT @SkyNews: Firefighters have formed a guard of honour to mark the retirement of London's first female fire chief https://t.co/A3eFcvFqvn 1 minute ago

SleepyVole

DebB🕷 RT @BBCNews: London firefighters' guard-of-honour for Dany Cotton https://t.co/MxJ55Xc475 4 minutes ago

Rahul_news4me

RAHUL ROY London firefighters’ guard-of-honour for Dany Cotton https://t.co/xnGNWEPCbS https://t.co/z24dDykMHC 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.