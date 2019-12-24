Global  

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn praise NHS in Christmas messages

BBC News Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn pay tribute to NHS staff and other public sector workers.
