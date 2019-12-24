Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Talented Glaswegian girl to star in BBC’s Call the Midwife Christmas Day special

Daily Record Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Talented Glaswegian girl to star in BBC’s Call the Midwife Christmas Day specialThe family of eight-year-old Kayla Caldwell say they are 'so thrilled' to see their daughter take centre stage on one of the biggest TV programmes of the festive schedule.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Daily_Record

The Daily Record Little Kayla's family are thrilled to see her in the show https://t.co/35Kfi5HkA6 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.