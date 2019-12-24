Talented Glaswegian girl to star in BBC’s Call the Midwife Christmas Day special Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

The family of eight-year-old Kayla Caldwell say they are 'so thrilled' to see their daughter take centre stage on one of the biggest TV programmes of the festive schedule. The family of eight-year-old Kayla Caldwell say they are 'so thrilled' to see their daughter take centre stage on one of the biggest TV programmes of the festive schedule. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this The Daily Record Little Kayla's family are thrilled to see her in the show https://t.co/35Kfi5HkA6 2 days ago