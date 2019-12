Kate Kelly RT @whiteheather17: Edinburgh residents cannot be made to live in a ghetto for Hogmanay bash https://t.co/mycSAtLSc3 4 days ago

Heather Clark Edinburgh residents cannot be made to live in a ghetto for Hogmanay bash https://t.co/mycSAtLSc3 4 days ago

Kilroy Was here Edinburgh residents cannot be made to live in a ghetto for Hogmanay bash https://t.co/0amUvgVlba 5 days ago

Dionne Cocozza Edinburgh residents cannot be made to live in a ghetto for the so-called security of Hogmanay bash https://t.co/QUsrg2giI4 1 week ago

Clive Sinclair πŸ‡¬πŸ‡§πŸ΄σ §σ ’σ ³σ £σ ΄σ Ώ @edhogmanay Edinburgh residents cannot be made to live in a ghetto for the so-called security of Hogmanay bash https://t.co/dzki2os0WE 1 week ago