Wishaw residents generosity help council collect £10,000 of Christmas gift cards

Daily Record Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Wishaw residents generosity help council collect £10,000 of Christmas gift cardsThroughout the Give-a-Gift-Card campaign, residents were asked to donate gift cards worth at least £10 that could be exchanged for presents suitable for children and young people.
News video: Use caution before purchasing gift cards

Use caution before purchasing gift cards 01:14

 If you are running out of time and ideas for holiday gifts, you may want to consider a gift card. But, before you choose this option, there are a few things that you might want to consider.

