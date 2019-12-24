Wishaw residents generosity help council collect £10,000 of Christmas gift cards
Tuesday, 24 December 2019 () Throughout the Give-a-Gift-Card campaign, residents were asked to donate gift cards worth at least £10 that could be exchanged for presents suitable for children and young people.
