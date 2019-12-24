Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Herbie Kane, Jack Marriott and acting quickly - How Grant McCann's perfect January looks for Hull City

Hull Daily Mail Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Herbie Kane, Jack Marriott and acting quickly - How Grant McCann's perfect January looks for Hull CityThe Tigers are in the market for key additions ahead of the transfer window next month.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Hull City table bids for TWO transfer targets as January business is primed to go

Hull City table bids for TWO transfer targets as January business is primed to goCity head coach Grant McCann wants to do early business to boost his squad's promotion hopes
Hull Daily Mail

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HullCityStats

Hull City News @the1Devs Ideally I’d Sell Henriksen, Milinkovic, Dicko.. and bring in Jack Marriott, Marcus Maddison, Herbie Kane and Malik Wilks. 👀 #hcafc 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.