Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Twas the night before Christmas...

Staffordshire Newsletter Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Twas the night before Christmas...And DAVID WOOD, no doubt like millions of children the world over, was having trouble getting to sleep.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: David Wade, Lisa Hughes Narrate 'Twas The Night Before Christmas'

David Wade, Lisa Hughes Narrate 'Twas The Night Before Christmas' 00:36

 WBZ-TV's David Wade and Lisa Hughes read 'Twas The Night Before Christmas' at Symphony Hall with the Boston Pops.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Duke of Edinburgh leaves hospital after four-night stay [Video]Duke of Edinburgh leaves hospital after four-night stay

The Duke of Edinburgh has left hospital in time to spend Christmas with the Queen. Prince Philip, who has spent four nights in the King Edward VII’s Hospital in central London for treatment relating..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published

Weekend fire leaves mother and four children without a home just before Christmas [Video]Weekend fire leaves mother and four children without a home just before Christmas

Lancaster Police confirm a woman and four children are displaced after a fire Saturday night at 49 School Street.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

96 more pictures from yesterday's Christmas Big Night Out

96 more pictures from yesterday's Christmas Big Night OutChristmas in Cleethorpes has been so busy that we needed two photographers to capture all of the action
Grimsby Telegraph Also reported by •SifyTMZ.comThe Age

Hong Kong 'silent night' protests planned for Christmas Eve

Hong Kong anti-government protesters plan to stage gatherings in prime shopping malls and a 'silent night' rally in a popular tourist precinct on Christmas Eve...
Reuters


Tweets about this

MaeghanCrociata

Maerry Crociatmas RT @Mets: ‘Twas the night before Christmas...When we signed four-time All-Star RHP Dellin Betances (@DBetances68) to a one-year contract wi… 6 seconds ago

EmilyHardisty

hardisty RT @Ffs_OMG: Twas the night before Christmas..... 😣😂https://t.co/JmPusAzBLH 8 seconds ago

FlyGrl520

Kilikina RT @Varneyco: 'Twas the night before #Christmas, and all through @FoxBusiness.... #MerryChristmas from Stu and the whole #VarneyCo team! #C… 8 seconds ago

byseas5

Rosa María Rodríguez RT @SBOnceMore: 'Twas the night before #Christmas and all through the house not a creature was stirring not even a mouse.' #SpandauBallet #… 9 seconds ago

_bethanyml

bee 🐝 RT @riahhh_ma: ‘‘twas the night before christmas, not a decoration in sight 14 seconds ago

LanaiCats

Lanai Cat Sanctuary `Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house all the creatures were stirring, including the mouse… https://t.co/VM3RIwP9F9 42 seconds ago

mythos1014

HELLOOO, I BABU FRIK!😄💙💕 RT @KenPlume: Tis the season, so here's @TheRealStanLee reading "Twas The Night Before Christmas"! When I asked him if he would record thi… 50 seconds ago

Happy2BAlex

Alexandria RT @WhatsNoovie: Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house. Not a creature was stirring. Not even a mouse. Because they wer… 51 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.