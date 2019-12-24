NORAD Santa Tracker 2019: How to follow Santa Claus on his journey this Christmas Eve

Gabrielle Enright Want to know where #Santa is? @whiotv https://t.co/Cr5JrAV9ic 3 minutes ago Kitchen Conversations Podcast RT @rtv6: Santa has taken flight! The jolly old man in a big red sleigh began his voyage around the world early this morning to visit the… 4 minutes ago RTV6 Indianapolis Santa has taken flight! The jolly old man in a big red sleigh began his voyage around the world early this morning… https://t.co/lG506kgp0O 4 minutes ago Hoofprints Miniature haven Follow Santa Claus as he flies around the world https://t.co/T2UfOdNot1 9 minutes ago Ayn Owens NORAD Santa Tracker 2019: Follow along during Santa's Christmas Eve journey https://t.co/po1dCVMxCd 13 minutes ago Tallahassee Democrat Where is Santa Claus right now? High-tech trackers can help you follow his magical journey https://t.co/o5GYx4rTrm 14 minutes ago Hull Live How to follow Santa on his journey around the world this Christmas Eve #NORADTracksSanta https://t.co/mVJvqITxRf 14 minutes ago The Evening Sun NORAD and Google will be among the organizations tracking Santa's journey on Christmas Eve 2019. Here's how you can… https://t.co/BYm7JSIvXT 20 minutes ago