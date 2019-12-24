Global  

NORAD Santa Tracker 2019: How to follow Santa Claus on his journey this Christmas Eve

Wales Online Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
NORAD Santa Tracker 2019: How to follow Santa Claus on his journey this Christmas EveDecember 24 is a busy time for the man in red
News video: Santa sets off from Finland for his annual journey

Santa sets off from Finland for his annual journey 00:56

 Santa Claus departed from his home inside the Arctic Circle on Monday (December 23) to begin his annual journey around the world and deliver Christmas gifts to expectant children all over the globe.

Santa delivers Christmas treats to animals at zoo in Thailand [Video]Santa delivers Christmas treats to animals at zoo in Thailand

"Santa Claus" has delivered treats to animals at a zoo in southern Thailand on Christmas Eve. Songkhla Zoo Director Chalermwut Kasetsomboon donned the red costume while feeding fruit and vegetables..

Mouni Roy turns Santa Claus for HIV-afflicted kids [Video]Mouni Roy turns Santa Claus for HIV-afflicted kids

Actress Mouni Roy knows the best how to make children happy during Christmas. She recently turned Santa Claus for NGO children born with Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

How to track Santa Claus with Google on Christmas Eve

In a matter of hours, St. Nick will depart from the North Pole and begin his worldwide journey to deliver presents. Like in past years, it’s remarkably easy to...
Here Comes Santa Claus! Avaya Provides Innovative Technology to Track Santa’s Journey Around the World

Here Comes Santa Claus! Avaya Provides Innovative Technology to Track Santa’s Journey Around the WorldSANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This Christmas, Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) will once again provide its industry-leading contact center solutions to...
