Blackburn Rovers 0-0 Wigan Athletic: Bradley Dack taken off on stretcher in stalemate

BBC Local News Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
BBC Local News: Lancashire -- Blackburn top scorer Bradley Dack is stretchered off as struggling Wigan hold Rovers to move off the foot of the Championship.
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Mowbray: Dack injury looks serious

Mowbray: Dack injury looks serious 03:24

 Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray claimed the injury Bradley Dack sustained in the 0-0 draw with Wigan was a serious one and could keep him out for some time.

Blackburn Rovers 0-0 Wigan Athletic: Dack injured as play-off hopefuls are held

Blackburn Rovers lost Bradley Dack to a serious-looking injury as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Wigan Athletic in the Championship. Rovers top-scorer Dack,...
SoccerNews.com

Blackburn Rovers 0-0 Wigan Athletic: Bradley Dack stretchered off in stalemate

Blackburn top scorer Bradley Dack is stretchered off as struggling Wigan hold Rovers to move off the foot of the Championship.
BBC Sport


