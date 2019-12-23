Blackburn Rovers 0-0 Wigan Athletic: Bradley Dack taken off on stretcher in stalemate
Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
BBC Local News: Lancashire -- Blackburn top scorer Bradley Dack is stretchered off as struggling Wigan hold Rovers to move off the foot of the Championship.
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
Mowbray: Dack injury looks serious 03:24
Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray claimed the injury Bradley Dack sustained in the 0-0 draw with Wigan was a serious one and could keep him out for some time.
