Hearts v Hibernian: Pick your combined Edinburgh derby XI

BBC News Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Aaron Hickey or Lewis Stevenson? Jamie Walker or Martin Boyle? Uche Ikpeazu or Florian Kamberi? Who makes your combined Edinburgh Derby XI?
News video: Hibs wary of Hearts despite league position

Hibs wary of Hearts despite league position 01:14

 Hibernian head coach Jack Ross says his side will be taking nothing for granted when they meet bottom club Hearts in the Edinburgh derby on Boxing Day.

Gray: Ross has given us fresh impetus [Video]Gray: Ross has given us fresh impetus

Hibernian captain David Gray has praised boss Jack Ross for giving the side a lift but insists they must push on starting with the Edinburgh derby against Hearts

Hearts v Hibernian: Can you identify these Edinburgh derby heroes?

Can you identify the Edinburgh derby heroes from these classic Hearts v Hibernian encounters? Try the BBC Scotland quiz.
BBC News

Daniel Stendel makes Hearts and Hibs derby claim as he hints at Jack Ross tension

Daniel Stendel makes Hearts and Hibs derby claim as he hints at Jack Ross tensionThe German will experience the Edinburgh derby for the first time on Thursday as the Jambos look to move off the bottom.
Daily Record


