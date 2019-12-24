Global  

The Gavin and Stacey characters who won't be in the Christmas special

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
The Gavin and Stacey characters who won't be in the Christmas specialAll of the main characters have been confirmed to be returning for the one-off episode on Christmas Day including Neil the Baby and Stacey's brother Jason, played by Robert Wilfort.
News video: Gavin and Stacey’s Original Baby Neil Reprises Role In This Years's Christmas Special

Gavin and Stacey’s Original Baby Neil Reprises Role In This Years's Christmas Special 01:00

 Gavin and Stacey’s Original Baby Neil Reprises Role In This Years's Christmas Special

Ruth Jones won't rule out more Gavin and Stacey [Video]Ruth Jones won't rule out more Gavin and Stacey

Ruth Jones won't rule out making more episodes of 'Gavin and Stacey'. Fans were overjoyed when it was announced the actress and her co-writer James Corden had penned a new Christmas special, almost a..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:05Published

Gavin And Stacey Christmas Special Trailer 2019 [Video]Gavin And Stacey Christmas Special Trailer 2019

Gavin And Stacey Christmas Special Trailer 2019

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published


Gavin and Stacey star still grieving for mum as Christmas special returns

Gavin and Stacey star still grieving for mum as Christmas special returnsThe Gavin And Stacey actress, who will reprise her role as Pam Shipman in the sitcom's forthcoming Christmas special, said that she cries for her mother "all the...
Tamworth Herald

BBC will not censor ‘f****t’ from Fairytale of New York in Gavin & Stacey Christmas special

The Gavin & Stacey Christmas special is proving controversial before even airing, due to the inclusion of the f-word from the Pogues’ Fairytale of New York....
PinkNews

someoliver

io saturn-olly-a! RT @someoliver: listen i'm not going to be the one to cheer you all up when they reveal that 100% of the characters from gavin and stacey v… 2 hours ago

ameliagraceeros

Amelia-Lily Rose RT @davejmcn: Everyone be watching Gavin and Stacey tomorrow hoping the characters with the least lines are Gavin and Stacey 3 hours ago

fmac95

FRANK Annual reminder that Dawn and Pete are the best Gavin and Stacey characters. Merry Christmas. 13 hours ago

lightsupdream

zofia BRITISH MOOOOTS: what are your fave characters from gavin and stacey? mine are smithy and pamela 13 hours ago

CeeChampion

❄ Caroline Champion ❄ Funny how in Gavin & Stacey - the titular characters are the most boring to watch. 16 hours ago

samkirk93

Sam Kirk Fun fact ahead of tomorrow - the Gavin and Stacey characters’ surnames are taken from serial killers. 17 hours ago

Opheliable

ophelia RT @Opheliable: List of best Gavin&Stacey characters in order: 1 Pam 2 Bryn 3 Ness 4 Dawn&Pete 5 Mick 6 Smithy 7 Doris 8 Gavin 9 Dave 10… 18 hours ago

alfie_t8

Alfie @dylanalves99 @radkins1234 I love Gavin and Stacey think it’s***funny nessa, smithy, uncle brynn, pete and dawn are unreal characters 19 hours ago

