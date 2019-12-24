Global  

Builder converts bedroom for free so teenager with cancer can spend Christmas at home with family

Hull Daily Mail Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Builder converts bedroom for free so teenager with cancer can spend Christmas at home with familyHe left left the family with an invoice for £0 with a message at the bottom saying ‘We hope Charlie makes a full recovery and your family have a happy Christmas’.
