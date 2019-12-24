NORAD's Santa sleigh tracker - see when Santa will fly over Bristol



Recent related videos from verified sources WHERE'S SANTA? Track His Christmas Rounds On NORAD Curious children can track Santa's journey all day on NORAD! Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:08Published 2 hours ago Where is Santa Claus right now? Track him using the NORAD Santa Tracker Where is Santa Claus right now? Track him using the NORAD Santa Tracker Credit: Rumble Duration: 03:17Published 8 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources NORAD's Santa sleigh tracker LIVE - when Santa will fly over Devon and Cornwall Track when Santa Claus and all his reindeer will be appearing in the sky over the South West

Exeter Express and Echo 4 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this